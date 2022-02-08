Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT Raised to GBX 1,950

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,950 ($26.37) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,357.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

