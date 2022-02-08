Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMPX. Wedbush initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of CMPX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 113,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,635. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.