Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,016. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $701.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 209,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

