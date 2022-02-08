ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Amundi bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $50,828,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

