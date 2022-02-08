Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) will report $88.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year sales of $350.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.29 million to $351.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $368.73 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $370.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCSI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded up 5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 61.79. 93,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,307. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 57.89. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

