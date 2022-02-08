Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Constellium worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Constellium by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 195,721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,807,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Constellium SE has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.20.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.