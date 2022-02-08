Contrasting Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) & Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and Suburban Propane Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners 9.53% 27.94% 5.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and Suburban Propane Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners $1.29 billion 0.73 $122.79 million $1.96 7.65

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and Suburban Propane Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Suburban Propane Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining. It also used in residential and commercial applications, industrial applications and agriculture. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment refers to the marketing and distribution of fuel oil, kerosene, diesel fuel and gasoline primarily to the northeast region of the United States. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment pertains to the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity among residential and small commercial customers. The All Other segment include the sale, installation and service of whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters to the customer who uses propane, fuel oil, natural gas and electricity businesses. The company was founded by Mark Anton in 1928 and is headquartered in Whippany, NJ.

