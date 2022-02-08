Copa (CPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.48. Copa has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Copa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Copa by 31.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Copa by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Copa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

