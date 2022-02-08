Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $180.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $157.89 and a 52-week high of $201.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day moving average is $186.39.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

