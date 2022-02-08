Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Pentair by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 57,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,103 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

