Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKF. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

