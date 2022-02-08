Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,909 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Corning by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 408.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Corning by 68.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.48.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

