Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,120 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $135,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $60,871,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Corning by 882.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,274,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,925,000 after buying an additional 1,131,035 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

