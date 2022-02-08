Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.75. 232,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. Corning has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.