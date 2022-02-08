Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

