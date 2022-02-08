Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 45,180 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 302,254 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,166,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. 66,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,327. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.