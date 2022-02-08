Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTVA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.54.

CTVA opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

