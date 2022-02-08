CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.98. 55,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,968. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $64.78 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

