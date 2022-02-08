Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Down 0.2%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $30.94. 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Crawford United Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

