Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Raised to €14.70

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from €14.60 ($16.78) to €14.70 ($16.90) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a €15.00 ($17.24) target price (down previously from €15.50 ($17.82)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.82) to €15.90 ($18.28) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.39) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.34.

CRARY stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

