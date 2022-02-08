Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Raised to €14.70

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from €14.60 ($16.78) to €14.70 ($16.90) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a €15.00 ($17.24) target price (down previously from €15.50 ($17.82)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.82) to €15.90 ($18.28) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.39) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.34.
CRARY stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
