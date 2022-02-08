Credit Suisse AG Acquires 818 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.82. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

