Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JEF opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

