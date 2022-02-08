Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 18.96.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oatly Group Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
