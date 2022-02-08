Credit Suisse AG Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.86.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $657,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock worth $10,931,060 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $199.81 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $155.71 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.