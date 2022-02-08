Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Aramark were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after purchasing an additional 194,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 124.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after buying an additional 301,793 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,947,000.

Shares of ARMK opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -104.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

