Credit Suisse Group Cuts Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $28.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OHI. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.44.
In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $36,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
