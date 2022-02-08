Credit Suisse Group Cuts Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $28.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OHI. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $36,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

