Credit Suisse Group Lowers Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $35.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

