Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$15.50

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $69,420,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,990,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

