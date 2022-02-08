Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$15.50

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.70.
Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.