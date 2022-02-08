Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWEGF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Crew Energy stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

