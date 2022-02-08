Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CROX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.75. Crocs has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
