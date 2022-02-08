Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.030-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.420 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 257,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $851.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

