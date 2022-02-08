Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.030-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.420 EPS.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.
Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 257,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $851.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
