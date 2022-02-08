Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,420,798 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,472. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.