Cryptrust (CTRT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $30,507.71 and approximately $210.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00049487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.71 or 0.07069630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00052389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,888.84 or 0.99749193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00054620 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

