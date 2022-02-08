CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair Sells 9,684 Shares of Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75.

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,811,777.64.

LAW opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.94. CS Disco Inc has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,954,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,262,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

