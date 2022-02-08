Css LLC Il Buys 186,610 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Css LLC Il boosted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,610 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 3.37% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 245.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 35,728 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 189.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 47,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. 38,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,532. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $39,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

