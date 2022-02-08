Css LLC Il Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.38. 1,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.73 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

