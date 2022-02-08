Css LLC Il Takes $3.37 Million Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 334,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIIGU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,040,000.
NASDAQ:CIIGU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIIG Capital Partners II (CIIGU)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIIGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU).
Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.