Css LLC Il Takes $3.37 Million Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 334,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIIGU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,040,000.

NASDAQ:CIIGU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24.

