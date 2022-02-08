CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $120,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,346. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $112.95 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.