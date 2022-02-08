CTS (NYSE:CTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. CTS updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00 to $2.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.250 EPS.

CTS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. 910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,859. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CTS by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CTS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. cut their target price on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

