CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.57 million.CTS also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00 to $2.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. dropped their price target on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 125,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,624. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CTS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

