CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.330-$8.380 EPS.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $110.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,779,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

