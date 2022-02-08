Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $171.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $143.26 and a 12 month high of $184.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.02.

