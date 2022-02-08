Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $171.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $143.26 and a 12 month high of $184.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.02.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.