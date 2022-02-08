Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share.
Shares of DAC stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,622. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. Danaos has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $98.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Danaos by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Danaos by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Danaos by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Danaos Company Profile
Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaos (DAC)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.