Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share.

Shares of DAC stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,622. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. Danaos has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $98.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Danaos by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Danaos by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Danaos by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

