Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

DASTY stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,083 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

