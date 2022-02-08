Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $152.72 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00004849 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $152.72 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00041407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00105591 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

