Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 5,300 ($71.67) price target on the stock.

DPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($53.55) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.02) to GBX 5,700 ($77.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 4,000 ($54.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,652.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,880.45. The firm has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 3,236 ($43.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,525 ($74.71).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

