Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $29.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 43,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $456.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,280,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,596,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 897.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 219,874 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

