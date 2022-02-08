Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $29.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.10.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 43,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $456.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.
