Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. It sells and installs mobile devices, software, and related bar coding equipment. The company makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line workers. DecisionPoint offers business process and mobile solution consulting; technology implementation and support; Hardware and software and consumables. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., formerly known as Comamtech, Inc., is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “
Decisionpoint Systems stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 5,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.65. Decisionpoint Systems has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22.
Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.
