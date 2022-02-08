Deckers Outdoor Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $15.12 Per Share (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $15.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.20 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $296.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.36. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $289.23 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 EPS.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.