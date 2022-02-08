Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.500-$15.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

NYSE:DECK traded down $7.60 on Monday, reaching $296.17. The stock had a trading volume of 568,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,559. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.36. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $289.23 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $447.55.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.